West Virginia lawmaker says governor made illegal betting deal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An Ohio County lawmaker has said West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice held an illegal meeting with state lottery representatives, sports leagues and casino owners about fees associated with a proposed sports wagering law.

“It’s absolutely absurd,” said Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, about the meeting Justice promoted Thursday in a statement the governor released. “The governor held a backroom, closed-door meeting for seven hours. He invited the professional sports leagues, which include his billionaire buddies.

“In my opinion, it was an illegal meeting,” he said. “I believe it is a clear violation of the open meetings law in West Virginia.”

