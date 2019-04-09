West Virginia justices have differing views on three strikes law

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A recent decision by the West Virginia Supreme Court tracks with legislation meant to reduce punishment for non-violent felonies, but a justice believes the court re-wrote state law.

The Supreme Court ruled in a 4-1 decision on April 3 that the life sentence meted Wyoming County resident Joe Roger Lane should be reversed. The case was sent back to the Wyoming County Circuit Court for re-sentencing. The 45-year-old Lane was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2015 after he was charged with selling prescription painkillers.

