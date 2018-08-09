West Virginia is first stop on Facebook national tour teaching people how to use website

By JEFF BAUGHAN

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Millions of people go to Facebook daily to communicate with friends, family, associates or to keep up with news and other information.

Wednesday night Facebook came to Parkersburg and the Blennerhassett Hotel.

The informational gathering was Facebook’s first stop nationally in what is going to be a monthly event.

Read the entire article: http://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2018/08/parkersburg-serves-as-first-stop-on-facebook-tour-teaching-people-how-to-use-website/

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel