West Virginia Interstate Fair and Exposition continues through Saturday

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. — If the next three days of the West Virginia Interstate Fair and Exposition are like the first two, organizers say it will be a good year for the fair, in its 46th year.

Russ Collins, vice president of the West Virginia Interstate Fair and Exposition board, said the weather has been in the right spot between “temperatures in the 90s and pouring rain.”

“Last year it started out great and then those last two days of rain killed us,”he said Wednesday. “If we can keep this up, low heat and humidity, it will be a great year.”

