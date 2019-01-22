West Virginia Independence Hall offers Victorian-style valentines in Wheeling

Staff reports

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Independence Hall is offering patrons a historic way to deliver a special Valentine’s Day gift this year.

Area residents can visit the hall today through Feb. 14 and rent a historic post office box for a specified amount. The recipient of the holiday greeting will get a Victorian-style Valentine and a small box of Russell Stover’s chocolates.

Other items can be added to the rental box as long as the items are within the post office box size of 4.5 inches high, 3 inches wide and 6 inches deep. The box renter will receive a gift tag for the purchased Valentine with the recipient’s name and box number on it.