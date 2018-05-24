West Virginia House Speaker calls for investigation into RISE flood relief program
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Commerce fired its second-in-command as the result of a bungled contract that prompted a freeze on a roughly $150 million flood recovery effort.
Brian Abraham, general counsel for Gov. Jim Justice, said in a phone interview Tuesday evening that a $17 million contract involving RISE West Virginia, a roughly $150 million operation that distributes money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to people whose homes were damaged by the deadly June 2016 flood, was improperly executed.
Abraham said the deputy commerce secretary, who also acted as general counsel for the department, has been fired. Josh Jarrell formerly held that position.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/wv-house-speaker-calls-for-investigation-into-rise-flood-relief/article_68c205ba-855a-564c-98f3-8e79fdef5210.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail