West Virginia House passes new pay raise bill 98-1

By ANDREA LANNOM and WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates suspended procedural rules and passed in a 98-1 vote an amended pay raise bill, which had passed out earlier Wednesday by the House Finance Committee.

The amended bill includes State Police in the 5 percent pay raise proposed Tuesday for teachers and service personnel. The bill now heads to the Senate, where there is some skepticism about the revised revenue numbers.

The House and Senate received the governor’s revised revenue estimates earlier Wednesday.

