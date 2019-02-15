West Virginia House of Delegates sends education reform package back to Senate

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a shrunk-down education reform package Thursday, sending the bill back to the Senate and a likely conference committee to iron out differences.

The House passed Senate Bill 451, the education omnibus bill, 71-29 during its Thursday floor session with 14 Democratic members voting with the Republican majority. Three Republican delegates voted against the bill: Jim Butler, R-Mason, Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock, and Tony Paynter, R-Wyoming.

Thursday marked three weeks from when SB 451 was first introduced in the Senate Education Committee. The bill has been watered down from the version the Senate sent over to the House nearly two weeks ago.