West Virginia House lacks signatures for marijuana special session
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Delegates concluded May interim meetings Tuesday without securing the 60 signatures needed on a petition to compel Gov. Jim Justice to call a special session for legislation to set up a banking system for the state’s new medical marijuana law.
However, Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, remained confident Tuesday he can secure the 60 signatures of House members needed to mandate a special session — if Justice does not act first.
“I would think the governor would take this as a clear signal, and call us in,” Pushkin said. “The fact the Senate was able to get three-fifths of its members to sign, and we’re getting close to three-fifths should alert the governor that this is a pressing issue that needs to be addressed.”
