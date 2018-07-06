West Virginia House Judiciary Committee sets dates for Supreme Court impeachment hearings

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The next steps in considering impeaching one or possibly more justices of the West Virginia Supreme Court are set to take place.

The House Judiciary Committee will hold the first meeting on impeachment proceedings on July 12. Delegate John Shott, a Republican from Mercer County and chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, released a statement Thursday announcing the procedures. “I am confident that we can proceed in an impartial and non-partisan manner commensurate with the seriousness of the assignment entrusted to us,” Shott said.

