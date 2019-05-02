West Virginia House Education Committee chairman Del. Danny Hamrick resigns

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The former chairman of the House Education Committee admitted that an affair with a committee staff member was the reason he resigned his position this week.

Del. Danny Hamrick, R-Harrison, released a statement Wednesday going into detail on why he stepped down from the important committee just as the state Senate and House of Delegates are making plans for the resumption of the special session for education reform.

“I start this statement by saying I made a mistake and I take full responsibility for that mistake,” Hamrick said. “Towards the end of the legislative session, I developed strong feelings for a member of the legislative staff and proceeded to spend a lot of time outside of the Capitol with this person for a few weeks.”