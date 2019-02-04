Latest News:
West Virginia House Bill 2010: Questions and answers about managed care

By LORI KERSEY

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Foster and adoptive parents and children visited the House of Delegates chamber at the state Capitol last week prior to a vote on a foster care bill.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Craig Hudson)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources plans to transition its foster care children and others to managed care.

It’s a part of House Bill 2010, which the House of Delegates passed last week.

While the Senate has yet to consider the legislation, DHHR deputy secretary Jeremiah Samples told the Gazette-Mailrecently the department plans to move forward with managed care, even if lawmakers do not pass a bill.

