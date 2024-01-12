West Virginia hospitals filling up due to uptick in respiratory illnesses

Officials give tips on prevention

By Daisy Gibbons, WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — After a mild autumn, a recent uptick in respiratory illnesses has hospitals in the United States filling up.

Cases of influenza, COVID and RSV have been rising since the start of the new year. And although that was expected, the increasing numbers do present a concern for hospitals in West Virginia.

“Our emergency departments across the health systems are being flooded with patients experiencing viral respiratory symptoms,” said Mon Health System Emergency Services Director Dr. Christopher Edwards. “We are definitely seeing an increase in the severity of illness with hospitalizations.”

Edwards said data from previous winters shows that respiratory illnesses might peak this month.

“If you look back at the data from previous winters that we’ve been dealing with — a combination of influenza, COVID and RSV — you’re probably looking at peaking sometime middle to end of January, going through February all the way into March.”

