West Virginia Homeland Security advisor resigns after investigation into flood spending

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The former leader of the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has resigned as homeland security advisor after months of scrutiny over handling of federal grants, including grants allegedly used by Richwood city officials for personal use.

Jimmy Gianato retired effective Friday as the homeland security advisor for Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia National Guard. He announced his impending retirement to staff in an email Thursday.

“Friday is my last official day with the State of West Virginia,” Gianato said. “Working with all of the partners we have, we have been able to help many and provide that little bit of hope. I was told many years ago, you will not be able to make everyone happy. Be grateful for the ones you can and do your best for everyone else.”