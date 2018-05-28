West Virginia Historical Society unveils new display to honor those who served

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

MANNINGTON, W.Va. — Not everyone came back with John Harney when he traveled overseas with a group in the late 1960s.

So Memorial Day has always been the chance for the military veteran to pay tribute to the ones who didn’t come back with him, as well as all the ones who served the country.

“I remember some of the guys I served who didn’t come home,” Harney, a Navy veteran who served from 1968-1972, said. “We always talk about those who served and were killed, but Memorial Day is simply to remember all of our veterans.”

On Sunday, the West Augusta Historical Society in Mannington organized an opportunity for veterans to speak of their remembrances.

Read the entire article: http://www.timeswv.com/news/west-augusta-historical-society-unveils-new-display-to-honor-those/article_d9518830-624d-11e8-8ccc-c3db80fceaca.html

See more from the Times West Virginian