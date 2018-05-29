West Virginia higher education funding model to focus on residents
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University is poised to gain more state appropriations under the proposed new West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission funding model, while the state’s flagship university would receive less.
“I want to make one thing very clear: We do not believe that any public institution is overfunded,” Chris Treadway, Senior Director of Research and Policy for HEPC, told members of the Joint Standing Committee on Education during an interim meeting last week. “So when we are talking about funding disparities, we are not talking about certain institutions receive too much state money, we are just saying some institutions are more underfunded than others.”
The West Virginia Legislature mandated in 2017 HEPC, which oversees West Virginia’s four-year colleges and universities, examine the general revenue appropriations to individual institutions based on the number of students, the number of credit hours and any other relevant criteria.
