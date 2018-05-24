West Virginia health officer urges hepatitis A vaccine for food workers
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Hepatitis A vaccination clinics will be held for restaurant and food service employees in Kanawha and Putnam counties in response to a recent outbreak of the virus both locally and nationally.
Dr. Rahul Gupta, state health officer and commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health, recommended that all restaurant and food service business owners have their employees inoculated.
“Because of the high incidence of drug use reported in West Virginia and among the food industry, this is a proactive measure to vaccinate a high-risk group in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines,” said Gupta, pointing to national data that indicates drug use among the food service industry is about 19.1 percent.
