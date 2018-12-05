Latest News:
West Virginia health care industry continues fast-paced growth

By JEFF McCULLOUGH

NCWV Media

WVU Medicine Vice President and Executive Dean for Health Services Clay Marsh says a focus on wellness can be the key for helping deflate ballooning health-care costs.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.  — According to many state economists, West Virginia’s health-care industry is heading toward a consistent growth period adding more jobs and opportunities.

“At its core health care is a service-providing industry, whose service is always going to be in demand,” WVU assistant professor of economic forecasting Brian Lego said. “It fills a universal need that encompasses all classes of people.”

Programs like the Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare” and Medicaid are also beneficial for the health-care industry’s sunny future. Lego said those government assistance programs allow individuals and families in a lower income bracket as well as the elderly, access to medical treatment, in many cases, for the first time.

