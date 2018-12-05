West Virginia health care industry continues fast-paced growth
By JEFF McCULLOUGH
NCWV Media
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — According to many state economists, West Virginia’s health-care industry is heading toward a consistent growth period adding more jobs and opportunities.
“At its core health care is a service-providing industry, whose service is always going to be in demand,” WVU assistant professor of economic forecasting Brian Lego said. “It fills a universal need that encompasses all classes of people.”
Programs like the Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare” and Medicaid are also beneficial for the health-care industry’s sunny future. Lego said those government assistance programs allow individuals and families in a lower income bracket as well as the elderly, access to medical treatment, in many cases, for the first time.
