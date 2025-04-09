West Virginia health agency plans for federal cuts of $2.2 million in grants

The Morgan Messenger

In response to recent cuts at the federal level related to COVID-19 grants and cooperative agreements, the West Virginia Department of Health and Department of Human Services (DoHS) says they are taking proactive steps to “ensure the continuation of essential services to West Virginians.”

The loss of federal grants will affect substance abuse response and prevention, public health activities like disease monitoring and behavioral health services from the state.

“The cuts relate specifically to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) funding,” state health officials said last Friday, April 4.

CDC funding reductions will total $1,189,443 to 56 subrecipient grantees and 64 contracts.

DoHS’ Substance abuse and Mental Health Services (SAMHSA) funding reductions total about $1,046,526 to 16 subrecipient grantees.

