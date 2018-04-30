Latest News:
West Virginia Greenbrier chef puts his best baking forward on Food Network

By MICHELLE JAMES

The Register-Herald

The Greenbrier’s Executive Pastry Chef Jean-François Suteau at work in the hotel’s kitchen. Suteau will appear on the Food Network’s ‘Best Baker in America’ which premieres May 7 at 9 p.m.
(Register-Herald photo by Jenny Harnish)

BECKLEY, W.Va. — As executive pastry chef at The Greenbrier, Jean-François Suteau’s beautiful and intricately designed desserts are regularly featured items on social media.

But though Suteau is comfortable with his work being featured on computer screens, tablets and phones, when his creations caught the eye of a recruiter for a competition on the popular Food Network, the thought of appearing on the TV screen wasn’t too appealing.

“It started in January with an Instagram message,” he explains of the first stages of his recruitment for the second season of “Best Baker in America.” “They asked if I could be a part of the show.”

