West Virginia governor’s car rear-ended at Beckley intersection

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — While sitting at a red-light in Beckley Saturday, Governor Jim Justice’s vehicle was rear-ended by a driver allegedly under the influence of marijuana.

According to Beckley Police, at approximately 1:10 p.m. Saturday afternoon a patrolman was dispatched to the intersection of Harper Road and Hylton Lane to a report of a motor vehicle accident.

When the officer arrived, the intersection was being managed by the governor’s State Police security detail and the officer was able to discern that the driver of the second car, Joshua Lucas, 20, ran into the rear of the vehicle being driven by the governor.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/governor-s-car-rear-ended-at-beckley-intersection/article_53d70435-5be6-5de5-a094-1a98c6ac8c3f.html

