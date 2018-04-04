West Virginia governor, state school board VP have used what’s considered an anti-Asian slur
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In the past two months, West Virginia’s governor and the vice president of its state Board of Education have used a word that the online Oxford dictionary notes is “dated, offensive” and the online Merriam-Webster dictionary notes is “often offensive.”
The word is Chinaman, defined in both dictionaries as a native of China.
At a Feb. 6 Lewisburg town hall that the Governor’s Office livestreamed online — this was following the school work stoppages in several counties that later led into the statewide public school workers strike — Republican Gov. Jim Justice urged teachers not to be swayed by Senate Democrats’ proposal to raise the severance tax on natural gas to fund more substantial pay raises. He said the bill had no chance of passage in the Legislature.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/wv-governor-state-school-board-vp-have-used-what-s/article_02685cf0-13e4-5e1d-9e4e-0cfa63ec4fe9.html
