West Virginia Governor, Senate president point fingers on flood recovery office legislation
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Both the Governor’s office and the Senate president say they’re not to blame for a recovery office created after the deadly June 2016 flood winding up under the state Department of Commerce.
The spat comes as public scrutiny regarding the stagnation of a $150 million federal flood recovery program grows, and legal and legislative investigations loom.
Last year, the Senate Committee on Government Organization took the bill creating the State Resiliency Office and moved the office from the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety to Commerce.
