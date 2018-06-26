West Virginia governor calls special session focused on impeachment in Supreme Court
By LACIE PIERSON
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation Monday evening calling for a special session “relating to the removal of one or more Justices of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia.”
The session will begin at noon Tuesday, less than 24 hours after the governor issued his proclamation at the request of legislative leaders, who earlier in the day were pursuing a different route to investigate whether there was a need for impeaching any of the justices.
Lawmakers would not specifically say who they thought could be impeached, but House Judiciary Chairman John Shott, R-Mercer, said while the bulk of the evidence indicating misconduct is against Justice Allen Loughry, legislative audit reports could implicate other justices.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/cops_and_courts/wv-governor-calls-special-session-focused-on-impeachment-in-supreme/article_3a939091-c489-5e7b-b0f0-5f911dbf70d7.html
