West Virginia Gov. Justice’s Resort at Glade Springs is for sale
By JESSICA FARRISH
The Register-Herald
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Employees, residents and property owners of The Resort at Glade Springs said that they learned from media on Thursday that the 400-acre resort, purchased by Gov. Jim Justice in 2010, is for sale.
Justice and his communications director, Butch Antolini, declined to comment on any Justice business. Antolini referred inquiries to Bluestone Energy, Justice’s company.
The Resort was placed on the market by commercial real estate developer Holliday Fenolgio Fowler LP.
Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/glade-springs-for-sale/article_ac744d8b-bb26-5dce-869b-8c8e5a3b34d6.html
