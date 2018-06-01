Latest News:
West Virginia Gov. Justice’s Resort at Glade Springs is for sale

By JESSICA FARRISH

The Register-Herald

Jim Brammer, of Daniels, hits balls on the driving range at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels. The resort is for sale.
(Register-Herald photo by Rick Barbero)

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Employees, residents and property owners of The Resort at Glade Springs said that they learned from media on Thursday that the 400-acre resort, purchased by Gov. Jim Justice in 2010, is for sale.

Justice and his communications director, Butch Antolini, declined to comment on any Justice business. Antolini referred inquiries to Bluestone Energy, Justice’s company.

The Resort was placed on the market by commercial real estate developer Holliday Fenolgio Fowler LP.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/glade-springs-for-sale/article_ac744d8b-bb26-5dce-869b-8c8e5a3b34d6.html

