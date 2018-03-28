West Virginia Gov. Justice signs several school-related bills into law
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has signed a slew of school-related bills into law, including signing one Tuesday that will loosen restrictions on guns at school-sponsored events and guns in cars on school property (Senate Bill 244).
Justice also signed on Tuesday a bill (House Bill 3089) that allows for transitioning the textbook review and adoption process to the county level, and legislation (House Bill 4478) that will require the state Board of Education pass a policy to provide county school boards guidance on how to manage and distribute excess school food. That bill also requires each county board to “establish a program to assist and encourage schools to participate in” the initiative.
Last week, Justice signed bills that will: require, in public and private schools and day cares, carbon monoxide detectors in certain areas (House Bill 4138); eliminate the current requirement that home-schooled students earn a high school equivalency degree to be eligible for the state’s Promise Scholarship (Senate Bill 319); reduce state-mandated standardized testing requirements for most private schools in the near term but also, in the future, more closely align testing requirements in those schools to what is required in public schools (House Bill 4183); and allow employees and board of governors members of out-of-state colleges to be appointed to the boards of governors of in-state public colleges (House Bill 4251).
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/education/justice-signs-several-school-related-bills-into-law/article_566b699d-5d7a-5505-a7e6-9e847aa57d22.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail