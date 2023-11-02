By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s severance tax collections are significantly down compared to last year.

Gov. Jim Justice, during his administration briefing Wednesday, shared a partial view of the state’s October revenue collection data and said the “severance tax number came in poorly.”

“It surely would look like the severance tax number came in poorly,” he said.

Justice, who said he didn’t have the exact figures in front of him, later said the month’s severance tax figure was down nearly $40 million.

“Our severance tax dollars are down $36 million for the month,” he said. “On an annual basis, that’s (down) $400 million in a year. My good Lord a’ living, that’s terrible. But at the end of the day, our state is still percolating and still doing pretty dadgum good.”

Read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/west-virginia-gov-justice-says-october-severance-collections-came-in-poorly/article_8d363a4c-78b1-11ee-a568-0b8b624b4564.html