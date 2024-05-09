West Virginia Gov. Justice says he will make decision on issuing special session call early next week

By Charles Young, The Exponent Telegram

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice said he will make a determination early next week on when to issue a call for a special session of the Legislature.

Lawmakers and the governor have been discussing holding a special session since before this year’s regular legislative session ended in March, but a definitive date and agenda remain up in the air.

“We’ll make that decision in the first days of next week,” Justice said during his press briefing Wednesday. “I’m really hopeful that we can get it in in May — that’s for sure.”

The Legislature’s May interim meetings are scheduled to take place May 19-21 at the state Capitol.

Justice has previously said the special session will not be “wide-ranging” and will instead be focused on “specific” priorities.

The main reason to call the session is to have lawmakers restore to the state budget about $50 million in funding for the Intellectual and/or Developmental Disabilities Waiver program, Justice said Wednesday.

“We’ll put it back for sure,” he said. “There’s no question the Legislature won’t go out of the special session — no way — they haven’t got enough guts to do it in any way — absolutely, there’s no way they’ll go out of the special session without putting the money back.”

Justice also listed a handful of items he said are the “#1 thing I want to see,” during the special session.

