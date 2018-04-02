West Virginia Gov. Justice owes $9.4 million on defaulted loan from 2010
By LACIE PIERSON
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has been ordered to pay $9.4 million for defaulting on a $20 million loan in 2014.
James C. Justice II is named as the defendant in a foreign judgment filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Jan. 23, and the case was closed on Jan. 25, according to records in the Kanawha County Circuit Clerk’s office.
The judgment was filed as the result of a 2014 ruling from a case in Fayette County, Kentucky, Circuit Court, two years before West Virginians elected Justice as the 36th governor of the Mountain State.
