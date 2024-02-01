West Virginia Gov. Justice: Groundhog Day canceled, future of trout stocking in doubt after fed decisions

By Charles Young, The Exponent Telegram

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There won’t be an official Groundhog Day celebration in West Virginia this year, and the future of the state’s trout stocking program is in doubt, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture have closed the West Virginia State Wildlife Center in French Creek, Justice said during his press briefing. Additionally, officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have halted the state’s trout stocking program due to ecological concerns.

“Our State Wildlife Center in French Creek is temporarily closed due to an abrupt decision by the USDA to no longer recognize an indefinite variance for a secondary containment fence that was issued 24 years ago,” the governor said.

The closure of the Wildlife Center has forced the state’s annual Groundhog Day Celebration featuring French Creek Freddie to be canceled, he said.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decision involves a $19 million federal grant the state receives annually, Justice said.

“They show up and say that if you continue your trout stocking program in West Virginia the way it is right now, absolutely, your grant is completely denied,” he said.

The Fish and Wildlife Service contends the state’s trout are “attacking” candy darters in the waters where the trout are stocked, Justice said.

