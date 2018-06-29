West Virginia Gov. Justice creates commission to study higher education

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Blue Ribbon Commission on Four-Year Higher Education has been created to study and evaluate ways West Virginia can create a more efficient and meaningful higher education system.

In a release, Gov. Jim Justice said the commission will be created by executive order, expected to be signed by July 2.

“Our West Virginia colleges and universities are so critical to our communities, and the continued erosion of their stability deeply concerns me,” Justice said. “My hope is that every possible solution will be considered and evaluated, all colleges and universities will be consulted, and that the commission will find the right solution for our higher education system in West Virginia.”

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/justice-creates-commission-to-study-higher-education/article_f4967918-42c0-58e9-a25d-767309252fb1.html

See more from The Register-Herald