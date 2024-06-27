West Virginia Gov. Justice considering uses for expected budget surplus of ‘nearly $800M’

By Charles Young, The Exponent Telegram

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is expected to have a budget surplus of “nearly $800 million,” when Fiscal Year 2024 comes to a close later this week, Gov. Jim Justice said.

Justice, during his press briefing Wednesday, said he is currently considering the best uses for the surplus dollars, including additional investments into the state’s physical infrastructure.

“We’re looking at all of it, and we’ll have a final list,” he said. “We’re trying to do everything we possibly can, while putting money back in the pockets of our people. We’re trying to do the smart stuff that really at the end of the day will make things better and better and better for all of us.

The state’s roads and highways are always in need of upgrades and repairs, Justice said.

“We always still have a need for infrastructure in the state. You pour hundreds and hundreds of millions into taking care especially of our roads and everything and making our roads better, and then you turn around two or three times and you’ve still got hundreds of millions of millions of dollars to put in that,” he said.

