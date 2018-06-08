West Virginia Gov. Justice announces Free Fishing Days this weekend

Times West Virginian

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Grab your fishing pole and get your bait and tackle box ready because West Virginia’s Free Fishing Days are this Saturday and Sunday, June 9 and 10. This annual program gives residents and nonresidents a chance to fish in West Virginia for free.

“West Virginia has miles and miles of pristine waters,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “We need to get everyone into the outdoors, young and old, to enjoy and experience the unmatched beauty of our state’s streams and lakes while participating in an activity, fishing, that’s just plain out fun.”

“Free Fishing Days is a great opportunity for us to remind people why it’s so much fun to fish in West Virginia, especially with family and friends,” said West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Stephen McDaniel. “And this event isn’t just for new anglers. If you already have a license, bring a couple friends or your entire family and introduce them to a lifetime of outdoor enjoyment.”

Read the entire article: http://www.timeswv.com/news/gov-justice-announces-free-fishing-days-this-weekend-june-and/article_44a0e3d6-6aca-11e8-874c-472abf4659c2.html

