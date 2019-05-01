West Virginia Gov. Justice, and other WVDOT officials holding groundbreaking on King Coal Highway

By CHARLES BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice will be in Mercer County today to officially break ground on the King Coal Highway project in Bluefield.

Justice will be joined by Department of Transportation Secretary Byrd White, acting Commissioner of Highways Jimmy Wriston and other WVDOT officials for the groundbreaking event that will be held near what has often been referred to as the “bridge to nowhere” just west of Mercer Mall.

The almost $60 million project will link Rt. 460 (K.A. Ammar Interchange) to Airport Road, a 3.8-mile extension that will allow motorists to drive to Brushfork, Bluewell, Bramwell and into McDowell County without going through Bluefield.

