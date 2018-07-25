West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to introduce Pence during Wheeling visit Thursday

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will take the podium to introduce Vice President Mike Pence when Pence speaks at Oglebay Park this week.

Specific details of Pence’s visit to Wheeling on Thursday were released Tuesday by America First Policies, sponsor of Pence’s public event in Wheeling. Pence is to speak following a panel discussion on the merits of the Trump administration’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and how that will affect the state and nation.

Doors to the event open at 12:30 p.m. at Oglebay Park’s Wilson Lodge, with the panel discussion to start at 2:30 p.m.