West Virginia GOP will meet at Oglebay Park in Wheeling

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Republicans have said they will host their summer meeting in Wheeling.

The WVGOP is set to gather July 13-14 at Oglebay Park. Brooke County GOP will host the opening session at Independence Hall in downtown Wheeling.

The chairmen of all 55 county GOP groups are expected to attend. Most of West Virginia’s Republican office holders will be there, too. In total, Ohio GOP chairwoman Elgine McArdle expects at least 200 visitors will come to Wheeling.