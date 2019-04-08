West Virginia Gold Star Mothers’ living memorial takes root at Beech Fork
By BISHOP NASH
The Herald-Dispatch
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — To plant a sugar maple for every West Virginian who died in service to their country would take a state park-sized plot of land, if not more.
A considerably smaller but no less hallowed grove took root at Beech Fork State Park on Saturday morning as the West Virginia Gold Star Mothers planted 55 of the state’s official tree — one for each county — alongside six oak trees, honoring the five military branches and the West Virginia National Guard.
The trees represent all those who called the Mountain State home, even before it was the Mountain State, from the Revolutionary War to current conflicts.
