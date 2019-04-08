Latest News:
West Virginia Gold Star Mothers’ living memorial takes root at Beech Fork

By BISHOP NASH

The Herald-Dispatch

The West Virginia Gold Star Mothers planted 61 trees in honor of state service members who died in war during a ceremony Saturday at Beech Fork State Park in Barboursville.
(Herald-Dispatch photo by Ryan Fischer)

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va.  — To plant a sugar maple for every West Virginian who died in service to their country would take a state park-sized plot of land, if not more.

A considerably smaller but no less hallowed grove took root at Beech Fork State Park on Saturday morning as the West Virginia Gold Star Mothers planted 55 of the state’s official tree — one for each county — alongside six oak trees, honoring the five military branches and the West Virginia National Guard.

The trees represent all those who called the Mountain State home, even before it was the Mountain State, from the Revolutionary War to current conflicts.

