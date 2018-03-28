West Virginia gold rush: Golden trout setting about to attract anglers

The Inter-Mountain

DAVIS, W.Va. — Folks are packing their bags, grabbing their fishing gear and heading to the mountains for the next great “gold” rush. Destinations across the Mountain State are preparing to welcome anglers looking for the perfect golden rainbow trout April 2-6.

During the weeklong event, lakes, streams and rivers across West Virginia will run with “gold” when the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocks 25,000 golden rainbow trout at select locations, including several state parks. “This is a perfect opportunity to catch the treasured Golden Rainbow Trout, introduce your friends and family to sport fishing or enjoy a relaxing getaway,” said Jessica Waldo, Tucker County CVB executive director. “The West Virginia Gold Rush is sure to be unlike any other fishing experience.”

