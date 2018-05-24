Latest News:
West Virginia flood survivors says RISE program no help

By LORI KERSEY

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Dana Goodbye stands outside of the camper in Procious where he’s lived since the June 2016 flood.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Kenny Kemp)

PROCIOUS, W.Va.  Some survivors of the June 2016 flood say a program meant to help them repair and rebuild their homes has been a “nightmare” to deal with and has not provided the help it promised.

State officials have called for an investigation into the program.

Mike Cahill, of Procious, Clay County, lost his home in the flood and applied to the RISE West Virginia Disaster Recovery Housing Program for help.

