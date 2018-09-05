Latest News:
West Virginia fiscal year revenue collections continue climb

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Gov. Jim Justice unveils the latest revenue numbers for the month of August. (News and Sentinel photo by Steven Allen Adams)

CHARLESTON, W.Va.  — For the second month in a row, West Virginia’s tax revenue collections came in above budget estimates.

According to Governor Jim Justice, August general revenue fund collections came in at more than $33.4 million above estimates, or $353.2 million. That’s 14.9 percent more than last August.

“I am telling you this is the story,” Justice said. “This is the story of greatness within our state. This was Republican leadership all across the board. This is the story.”

Read the entire article: http://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2018/09/fiscal-year-revenue-collections-continue-climb/

