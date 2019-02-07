West Virginia finally knows how many vehicles it owns

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An effort by the West Virginia Legislature to determine how many state-owned vehicles are on the road has finally yielded an answer.

“You’ve seen the new gold-and-blue license plates out there,” said House Government Organization Chairman Gary Howell, R-Mineral. “Today, I can report the state of West Virginia, according to the Division of Motor Vehicles and the licensing project, owns 8,380 vehicles.” Howell made the announcement Wednesday during remarks on the floor of the House of Delegates. The total includes cars, trucks, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, mobile equipment and trailers.

