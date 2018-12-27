Latest News:
West Virginia feels some effects of government shutdown

By CAITY COYNE

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Agencies throughout West Virginia that rely on federal funding and support are cutting operations as necessary as the partial shutdown of the federal government continues.

According to the White House, 75 percent of the federal budget controlled by Congress is already funded, meaning offices in departments including Defense, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Labor, Treasury and Veteran Affairs will operate as usual.

Managers at other federal agencies have been told to classify employees as “excepted” and “non-excepted.” Excepted employees are expected to show up to work as usual, but they won’t be paid for their work until Congress passes a new appropriations bill securing future funding for their agencies. Non-excepted employees are placed on unpaid furlough for the duration of the shutdown, and aren’t supposed to do more than minimal activities necessary to facilitating the shutdown.

