West Virginia export growth exceeds national average
By CONOR GRIFFITH
NCWV Media
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Whether it’s coal, aerospace parts or other products, the Mountain State is experiencing an increase in exports to other states and around the world, even outpacing the national average.
According to a report from the West Virginia Department of Commerce, exports increased for the second year in a row in 2018, reaching $8.1 billion.
Furthermore, the state outpaced the national average for export growth rate in 2018 by almost double, as state exports increased by 14.2 percent while the nation’s exports grew by just 7.6 percent.
