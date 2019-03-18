West Virginia export growth exceeds national average

By CONOR GRIFFITH

NCWV Media

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Whether it’s coal, aerospace parts or other products, the Mountain State is experiencing an increase in exports to other states and around the world, even outpacing the national average.

According to a report from the West Virginia Department of Commerce, exports increased for the second year in a row in 2018, reaching $8.1 billion.

Furthermore, the state outpaced the national average for export growth rate in 2018 by almost double, as state exports increased by 14.2 percent while the nation’s exports grew by just 7.6 percent.

Read the entire article

See more from NCWV Media