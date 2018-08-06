West Virginia experts: 3D printing not designed for firearms

By FRED PACE

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — While the national legal debate over 3D-printed guns continues, two West Virginia experts in 3D printing technology say it is not designed to produce firearms.

“We encourage the use of 3D printers for experimentation, but we would not allow anyone to make something that would harm them or someone else,” said Arley Carpenter, director of manufacturing services for the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) in South Charleston. “This is plastic printed in the shape of a gun, which is not safe to fire, in my opinion.”

Keith Morris, a West Virginia University professor and Ming Hsieh Distinguished Teaching Professor in the Department of Forensic & Investigative Science, also believes 3D-printed plastic guns are not safe.

