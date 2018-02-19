West Virginia educators, school systems preparing for work stoppage

By MICHAEL ERB

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Teachers and service personnel will be keeping a close eye on West Virginia legislators this week as the state’s 55 county school systems prepare for a two-day work stoppage.

The walkout, planned for Thursday and Friday of this week, was announced by state teacher and service personnel representatives during a rally Saturday in Charleston.

State and local education representatives have said they are working with county school systems to help parents and administrators plan ahead for the work stoppage. School-related sports events will be decided by each county on an individual basis.