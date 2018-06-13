West Virginia Division of Natural Resources: ‘Don’t feed the bears’

By KYLE LOVERN

Williamson Daily News

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Division of Natural Resources is warning residents that feeding black bears is a violation of state law.

The DNR reminds residents that feeding the bears is a misguided disservice to our state animal, according to Colin Carpenter, black bear project leader for the DNR Wildlife Resources Section.

“It is understandable that some people will set out food to get a closer look at this often-secretive animal,” Carpenter said. “However, these actions may lead to the destruction of the bear. Bear movements are tied to food sources.”

Read the entire article: http://www.williamsondailynews.com/news/wv-division-of-natural-resources-don-t-feed-the-bears/article_6f3451f0-17b3-5503-9397-3f1241d33b3a.html

See more from the Williamson Daily News