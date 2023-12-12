West Virginia DHHR to hold roundtable discussion with Office of Shared Administration officials

By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will host a roundtable discussion Friday featuring division heads for the new Office of Shared Administration.

The discussion will allow the directors of the six divisions to “tell the story” of their role as the Jan. 1 restructuring of the DHHR into three separate departments nears, said Dr. Sherri Young, interim DHHR Cabinet secretary.

Young, who will serve as secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health, testified during Monday’s meeting of the Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources Accountability.

“We’re going to sit down with our division directors, because the more that I sat down with the six division directors of the Office of Shared Administration, the more I realized that they need to tell the story,” she said.

The six divisions within the Office of Shared Administration will work with all levels of the three new departments, Young said.

