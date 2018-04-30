West Virginia DHHR awards funds for fast response opioid project

By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has provided funding for a new opioid addiction treatment approach that provides immediate hands-on counseling services to addicts seeking emergency room treatment, officials said Wednesday.

To that end, the DHHR awarded $332,601 to Marshall Research Corp. to help fund a pilot program to provide assisted counseling and long-term recovery services to opioid victims in Cabell and Kanawha counties, officials said. Bob Hansen, director of addiction services at the Marshall University, said the program is to provide addiction medical treatment at a moment’s notice, since addicts will often change their mind and leave if immediate treatment isn’t available.

