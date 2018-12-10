West Virginia Development Office pursuing 30 top business prospects — most in already growing regions
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Newly appointed state Development Office executive director Michael Graney told legislators Sunday that his office is working leads on 30 top prospects, either to bring new companies to the state, or to expand existing businesses.
Graney conceded the bulk of the prospects are in areas of the state that are already experiencing economic growth, in the Eastern Panhandle, north-central West Virginia, and the Northern Panhandle.
However, he said he shares Sen. Ron Stolling’s sense of urgency that the state must act to address a loss of jobs and population in southern West Virginia.
