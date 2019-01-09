Latest News:
By January 9, 2019 Read More →

West Virginia Dept. of Agriculture feeling minor effects from partial shutdown

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

 

The NASA IV&V Center in White Hall has placed a large number of employees on furlough as a result of the partial government shutdown, which is now entering its third week.
(Times West Virginian photo by Tammy Shriver)

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture is feeling the effects of the partial shutdown of the federal government, albeit only slightly at the moment.

While personnel employed by the organization are mostly still going about usual business, the federally-funded employees are currently out until federal funds are re-established.

“The government shutdown hasn’t affected any of our employees outside of agriculture statistics,” Crescent Gallagher, communications director for the department, said. “They do a lot of surveys for AG stats that are done annually, and they would be conducting surveys right now, but they’re not allowed to work because they’re partial federal employees.”

Read the entire article:

See more from the Times West Virginian

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.