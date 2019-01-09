West Virginia Dept. of Agriculture feeling minor effects from partial shutdown

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture is feeling the effects of the partial shutdown of the federal government, albeit only slightly at the moment.

While personnel employed by the organization are mostly still going about usual business, the federally-funded employees are currently out until federal funds are re-established.

“The government shutdown hasn’t affected any of our employees outside of agriculture statistics,” Crescent Gallagher, communications director for the department, said. “They do a lot of surveys for AG stats that are done annually, and they would be conducting surveys right now, but they’re not allowed to work because they’re partial federal employees.”

